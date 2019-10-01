The showman Lyles, his hair dyed silver after a heroic animee character, won the first of what many predict will be many World Championship medals by storming across the line unthreatened in a time off 19.83 seconds.

Canada's Andre De Grasse, the Rio Olympic silver medallist behind Usain Bolt, was second again in 19.95 while Ecuador's Alex Quinonez took the bronze by clocking 19.98.

However there was heartbreak for Gemili, who faded late on to miss out on a medal, finishing fourth - as he did in the Olympic final in Rio.

"I am just gutted," a clearly devastated Gemili said after the race. "I had it, I had it. I gave it everything. I lost all my balance at the end. I had nothing left. All my form went out of the window and I ran like such an amateur. This was such an opportunity, I can't believe that. I let it go when I had it. I am so sorry.

" I feel like I have let so many people down. So many people have believed in me and sent me nice messages. The last two years I have been plagued with injuries and to get back where I should be, to not break 20 seconds is so disappointing and heartbreaking. I had the medal and it slipped out of my hands. "

"I have to take the positives I guess. It's re-lit something inside of me now. Go to Tokyo next year, it's winnable."