McColgan breaks Scottish 5000m record in Holland

The 28-year-old from Dundee continued her strong early season form at the event in the Netherlands as she clocked a Scottish record 14 minutes 47.94 seconds to break her previous benchmark by over half a second.

She came fifth as Kenya’s Margaret Kipkemboi claimed an impressive win in a world leading time of 14:37.22, the second-fastest time of her career, with Sifan Hassan finishing second and Hawi Feysa third.

The improved record moved McColgan up into third in Great Britain’s all-time 5000m list, going past Zola Budd and now only trailing Jo Pavey and British 5000m record holder Paula Radcliffe.

“PB & Scottish record this evening in Hengelo! Picked up a cold after Rome and wasn't going to race right up until the warm up! Glad I did,” said McColgan.

“Went off bit too hard & paid the price over the last few KMs. But ran a lot of the race alone so I'm happy with a 14.47 for now!”

In the men’s 5000m, Ethiopia’s Telahun Haile Bekele held off Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli to win in a time of 12:57.56 with Kimeli registering a personal best of 12:57.90.

There was further British interest as CJ Ujah finished second to Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cissé in the men’s 100m with Cisse winning in a time of 10.05 while Kyle Langford was also beaten into second by Cornelius Tuwei of Kenya in the men’s 800m.

Sportsbeat 2019