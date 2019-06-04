McColgan heads up middle-distance Brits in London

The 28-year-old carded her fastest 5,000m time since September 2017 at last week's Diamond League meet in Stockholm but will double the distance on Saturday in Parliament Hill as she looks to take another step towards the worlds later this year.

Joining the former European silver medallist in London is Welshman Dewi Griffiths, making his return to the track for the first time since 2017 as his recovery from a stress fracture to his hip continues apace, with a place on the GB marathon squad at the worlds still on the cards.

Marc Scott, much like McColgan, will attempt to add a 10,000m time to his 5,000m qualifying mark, with Alice Wright also entering the event in rare form.

Making up the rest of the outfit are Charlotte Arter, Ben Connor, Jess Piasecki, Adam Hickey, Nick Goolab, Matt Leach, Sarah Inglis and Verity Ockenden.

"We are delighted to have announced such a strong team for the European 10,000m Cup in London next month," said team leader Mark Pollard.

"Incorporated into the Night of 10,000m PBs once again, the European 10,000m Cup is a standout event on the calendar and a significant marker in an important year for all of the athletes selected.

"We will be looking to achieve the highest possible placing in both the men's and women's team standings, and are confident that the athletes selected can deliver successful results."

Sportsbeat 2019