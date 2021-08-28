Elaine Thompson-Herah came up short in her bid to topple Florence Griffith Joyner's 100m world record, but still posted a time of 10.70 seconds in her win at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

The Jamaican suffered a surprise defeat to compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne on Thursday, but was back in winning form on Saturday.

However, the world record proved elusive as she stopped the clock at 10.70.

Thompson-Herah’s fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson claimed second, while Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith continued her comeback from injury with a third-placed finish in a time of 11.06.

Armand Duplantis suffered a surprise defeat in Lausanne, but the Olympic pole vault champion was back on form with a win in Paris.

