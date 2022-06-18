The Diamond’s League’s annual Meeting de Paris took place on Saturday night, which saw a handful of impressive performances on the track, including a world-leading time, and an African record achieved.

Jamacian 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kept fans waiting, but impressed as she equalled this season's world-leading time of 10.67 with a blistering run in the final sprint race of the day. Great Britain's Daryll Neita produced a season-best time to finish second behind the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Luxolo Adams flew towards his first Diamond League victory, winning the 200m in a huge personal-best time of 19.82 seconds. Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in 20.38.

Devon Allen continued his push towards the World Athletics Championships with a third win in three races this week. He produced a composed 110m hurdles run, seeing off close competition from Rafael Pereira to finish in 13.20 seconds. Andrew Pozzi wasn’t far behind despite finishing sixth, the Brit just 0.33 seconds off the pace.

Great Britain’s Cindy Sember managed a third-place finish in her 100m hurdles run, and her 0.32 slower finish couldn’t stop Tobi Amusan from setting a new African record of 12.41.

Olympic Champion Steven Gardiner made his 44.21 in the men’s 400m look like a walk in the park, kicking off his Diamond League campaign with a controlled win. He flew 0.71 seconds clear of his closest challenger Andres Lidio Feliz.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's 400m, crossing the line at 50.10 after a blistering first 300m, before cruising down the home straight to beat Polish duo Natalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kielbasinska.

Benjamin Roberts managed to lower his personal-best time on home turf as he recorded a crowd-pleasing 1:43.75 in the 800m, finishing the final 100m sensationally to pip Peter Bol for first place.

Elliot Giles finished with a season-best time of 1:45.94, which earned the Brit a ninth-placed finish.

A personal best and world-leading time of 8:56.55 was posted by Baranian Winfed Yavi in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, as she blew away the remainder of the field to finish over 13 seconds clear of second placed Sembo Alemayehu. Great Britain’s Elizabeth Bird managed a fourth-placed finish, clocking in at 9:19.46.

Selemon Barega dominated the men's 5000m, finishing just under ten seconds ahead of second-placed Thierry Ndikumwenayo in 12:56.19.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared a world-leading 2.01m to take maximum points in the high jump. Her effort was the best of a leading Ukrainian trio, with Iryna Gerashchenko and Yuliya Levchenko behind their compatriot in second and third respectively, both recording season-best jumps.

It took a countback to separate Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie Oly and Ben Broeders in the pole vault , with the latter taking the victory after both men cleared 5.80m. Broeders took first place as he went over on the first attempt.

There was a new Meeting de Paris record of 68.68m thrown in the women’s discus. Valarie Allman set the record after a tight battle with Sandra Perkovic, whose throw was 0.49m short of the American’s record-breaking effort.

Wojciech Nowicki won the men's hammer with an impressive 81.25m effort, just shy of his world-leading mark of 81.58m, whilst a throw of 63.13m was enough for Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi to win the women's javelin.

