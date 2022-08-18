Naomi Metzger is targeting silverware at the multi-sport European Championships in Munich after she eased through a boiling triple jump qualification round.

The Manchester athlete's sole leap of 14.24m was enough to see her through to the final on a red-hot morning at the Olympic Stadium.

The automatic qualifying standard was set at 14.40m but the 24-year-old felt confident that her first attempt would be enough to seal progression, choosing to pass the rest of her attempts.

She said: "It was quite an easy morning and a very hot one as well.

"It was very different to Birmingham, but it was a little bit more chilly.

"But it's an amazing stadium. And I'm so happy that I only had to do one jump today."

Metzger qualified in fifth position with only two athletes jumping over the automatic qualifying standard.

Portugal's Olympic silver medallist Patricia Mamona and home favourite Neele Eckhardt-Noack - who jumped a personal best of 14.53m - led the way into the final.

Metzger added: "I'm going into the final round as fifth, so I only have to beat two people to get a medal.

"I definitely have confidence going into the final. The Commonwealth Games definitely gave me a whole boost of confidence.

"So I think I'm ready for the final and very excited for it."

Metzger will be looking to continue a stellar season so far in which she has improved her personal best twice, with a new best of 14.37m, seeing her claim bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She said: "I celebrated for a day and then went straight back to training because I knew I had Munich to focus on.

"But of course, I enjoyed it. But it was time to be focused again."

The Birmingham-based athlete also has huge motivation coming from the stands, with Metzger joined for the first time in a major championship by her husband Kevin, who is a member of the 4x400m relay team.

"It's amazing having him here. It just makes me feel like I'm back at home in Birmingham," she added.

"Unfortunately, Kevin wasn't there at the Commonwealths, so hopefully, him being there will be an extra boost for this one.

"It will be nice to have somebody to smile at in the crowd."

Sportsbeat 2022

