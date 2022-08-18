Nick Miller believes he's finally banished his World Championship demons after another solid showing in Munich.

The Carlisle hammer thrower finished sixth in his European Championship qualifying group as an effort of 76.09m fired him into Thursday's final.

Miller, 29, slumped to a ninth-place finish at last month's World Championships in Oregon before bouncing back in Birmingham to defend his Commonwealth title.

The Cumbrian star admits it's been a turbulent season but is determined to continue the momentum in Germany this week.

He said: "The Worlds weren't so good, but you know that's sports, and you get ups and downs.

"Things went well at the Commonwealths, and now this is completely different.

"The Commonwealth Games were good, but this competition is a new competition and now I'm just looking forward to tomorrow.

"I didn't feel too good coming into it, but I'm happy with the qualification, and I'll look forward to tomorrow.â€

Miller is a veteran of the British hammer scene and catapulted himself into the international spotlight with a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The year after saw him crowned European Under-23 Championship before a sixth-place finish at the 2017 World Championships cemented his status as a talent to be reckoned with.

Miller went one better than Glasgow 2014 to climb to the top of the Commonwealth podium in the Gold Coast and emulated those exploits this month at the Alexander Stadium.

He knows he's got nothing to prove at this week's European Championships and hopes harnessing a carefree mentality can propel him to more silverware once more.

"I'm happy I made the final, so onto tomorrow," he added.

"I wasn't sure how it was going to go today so I'm pleased I did enough to reach the final, and we'll see how it goes then.

"But I'll be ready to have a go at it.

"I'll just have fun a good competition."

