MLB Angels vs Athletics Box score
Jun 30 (OPTA) - Box score from Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics on Sunday Oakland 12, LA Angels 3 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .272 Chapman 3b 5 2 3 6 0 0 .270 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Canha dh 1 2 0 0 3
Jun 30 (OPTA) - Box score from Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics on Sunday Oakland 12, LA Angels 3 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .272 Chapman 3b 5 2 3 6 0 0 .270 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Canha dh 1 2 0 0 3 0 .236 Pinder rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Laureano cf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .258 Barreto 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Phegley c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .263 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brooks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 12 11 9 4 9 - LA Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg La Stella 3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .304 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .299 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Calhoun cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Bour 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194 Fletcher rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Lucroy c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Heaney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walsh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10 - Oakland 0 1 0 1 3 0 0 7 0 -- 12 11 1 LA Angels 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 -- 3 9 2 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt 5.2 5 2 2 1 7 94 3.80 Petit 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.53 Wang 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.80 Soria 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.74 Brooks 2 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.00 LA Angels ip h r er bb so np era Heaney 6 6 5 5 1 8 104 5.40 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.24 Bedrosian 0.2 3 5 5 1 0 19 3.46 Anderson 0 1 2 2 1 0 15 4.40 Walsh 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70