MLB Astros vs Athletics Box score
Jul 24 (OPTA) - Box score from Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Houston 4, Oakland 2 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .283 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .281 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 2 6 1 2 14 - Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Springer rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .295 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .287 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .320 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Reddick lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Chirinos c 2 2 1 0 0 1 .231 Straw ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Verlander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 4 6 4 0 9 - Oakland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 2 6 0 Houston 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 X -- 4 6 2 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt 6 5 4 4 0 7 94 4.09 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.34 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.35 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Verlander 6 2 1 0 2 11 101 2.86 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.63 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.42 Osuna 1 2 1 1 0 1 7 2.68