MLB Athletics vs Angels Box score
May 27 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels on Monday Oakland 8, LA Angels 5 LA Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg La Stella 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 0
May 27 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels on Monday Oakland 8, LA Angels 5 LA Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg La Stella 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .233 Calhoun rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246 Fletcher ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .314 Goodwin lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211 Cahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 9 5 2 7 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .271 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Piscotty dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Canha rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .282 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 8 10 8 2 7 - LA Angels 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 -- 5 9 0 Oakland 0 0 1 2 3 0 1 1 X -- 8 10 0 LA Angels ip h r er bb so np era Cahill, L (2-5) 4.1 6 6 6 2 5 85 6.92 Bedrosian 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.96 Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.19 Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.50 Cole 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 4.97 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt, W (3-1) 5 6 5 5 2 3 91 3.27 Petit, H (7) 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.15 Buchter, H (5) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.63 Trivino, H (12) 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.42 Soria, H (6) 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.21 Treinen, S (11) 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.08