MLB Athletics vs Angels Box score
Sep 5 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday Oakland 4, LA Angels 0 LA Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Thaiss 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .191 Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Sandoval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 32 0 5 0 2 9 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .258 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Profar lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Neuse 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .154 Roark p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 4 5 4 3 8 - LA Angels 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 5 0 Oakland 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 X -- 4 5 1 LA Angels ip h r er bb so np era Sandoval, L (0-2) 3.1 1 1 1 1 3 52 4.91 Jewell 1.2 4 3 3 0 4 35 8.10 Cahill 3 0 0 0 2 1 48 6.20 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Roark, W (9-8) 6.2 5 0 0 2 6 113 3.86 Petit 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.82 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.69 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.72