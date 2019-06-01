MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Jun 1 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Friday Houston 3, Oakland 2 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Fisher dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .329 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Reddick rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .309 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 White 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Straw pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Kemp 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .235 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 3 8 3 3 4 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .270 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .192 Laureano cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Fiers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 6 2 3 3 - Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 -- 3 8 0 Oakland 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 6 1 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Peacock 6 5 2 2 3 3 92 3.17 Rondon, W (3-1) 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70 Pressly, H (15) 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.34 Osuna, S (16) 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.05 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Fiers 6.2 4 2 2 3 3 97 4.78 Trivino, L (2-2) 1.1 3 1 1 0 0 25 3.81 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.55