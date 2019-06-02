MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Jun 2 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Saturday Houston 5, Oakland 1 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Straw lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .266 Brantley dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .333 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0
Jun 2 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Saturday Houston 5, Oakland 1 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Straw lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .266 Brantley dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .333 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .261 Reddick rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .314 Chirinos c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .244 Mayfield ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265 Verlander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 5 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Pinder ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .275 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 1 5 1 2 10 - Houston 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 -- 5 8 0 Oakland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 5 0 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Verlander, W (9-2) 8 4 1 1 2 8 114 2.27 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.90 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson, L (6-4) 5.1 6 3 3 2 2 80 3.95 Petit 2.2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.43 Soria 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 5.02