MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Jun 3 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Sunday Houston 6, Oakland 4 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Fisher lf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .292 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .269 Brantley dh 6 0 1 1 0 0 .329 Marisnick dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jun 3 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Sunday Houston 6, Oakland 4 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Fisher lf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .292 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .269 Brantley dh 6 0 1 1 0 0 .329 Marisnick dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 2 1 0 .269 Reddick rf 6 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Stubbs c 6 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mayfield ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .059 Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .217 Straw cf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .375 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 James p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 45 6 11 5 6 4 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 0 0 0 1 2 .253 Chapman 3b 6 1 3 1 0 0 .272 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .208 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .269 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Grossman lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .224 Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Profar 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .195 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 45 4 10 4 2 15 - Houston 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 -- 6 11 0 Oakland 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -- 4 10 2 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Cole 6 4 2 2 2 4 104 3.94 Harris, H (8) 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 1.29 Pressly, BS (2) 1 3 1 1 0 3 30 0.66 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 1.98 James, W (3-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3 32 4.78 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt 6 6 3 3 1 1 100 3.42 Buchter 0.1 1 1 1 1 0 19 4.00 Hendriks 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.67 Treinen 2 1 0 0 3 0 36 3.38 Trivino, L (2-3) 1.1 3 2 2 1 2 28 4.25 Wang 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00