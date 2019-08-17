MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Aug 17 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Friday Oakland 3, Houston 2 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Springer cf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .292 Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .332 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .274 Alvarez dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .339 Marisnick dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Correa ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .284 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 1 1 .305 Chirinos c 6 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Verlander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sneed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 47 2 9 2 5 12 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 1 2 1 1 2 .271 Grossman lf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .259 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Profar dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Canha cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .258 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Joseph 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Roark p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 45 3 8 3 1 19 - Houston 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 9 1 Oakland 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 3 8 2 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Verlander 7 4 2 2 0 11 101 2.81 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.61 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.98 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.72 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.64 Rondon 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.64 Sneed 0.2 2 1 1 0 1 10 4.26 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Roark 6 6 2 2 3 3 102 4.00 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.76 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.75 Soria 2 0 0 0 1 2 43 4.79 Trivino 3 1 0 0 1 4 41 4.85