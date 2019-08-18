MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Aug 17 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Saturday Oakland 8, Houston 4 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Springer rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .294 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 3 0 1 .344 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Armenteros p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 4 10 4 2 5 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .249 Chapman 3b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .264 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .259 Canha cf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .262 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .246 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Joseph 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Phegley c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 8 13 8 3 6 - Houston 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 -- 4 10 0 Oakland 0 0 5 0 3 0 0 0 X -- 8 13 0 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Armenteros, L (1-1) 4 7 5 5 1 3 73 4.00 Devenski 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 4.82 McHugh 2 3 0 0 1 2 41 4.99 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.50 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt, W (9-5) 6 8 3 3 2 4 116 3.61 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.67 Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.38 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.56