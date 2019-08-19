MLB Athletics vs Astros Box score
Aug 18 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on Sunday Houston 4, Oakland 1 Houston ab r h rbi bb so avg Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .296 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .335 Bregman 3b 4 1 4 3 1 0 .282 Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .335 Correa ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .279 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Greinke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 4 10 4 5 5 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .262 Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Joseph 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Profar dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 6 1 3 7 - Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 -- 4 10 0 Oakland 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 6 1 Houston ip h r er bb so np era Greinke 7 4 1 1 3 6 91 2.84 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.55 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.92 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 5 7 4 4 4 3 83 4.06 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.75 Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 4.66 Buchter 2 2 0 0 0 2 38 3.18