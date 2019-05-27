MLB Athletics vs Mariners Box score
May 26 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on Sunday Oakland 7, Seattle 1 Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Santana lf 4 0 1 0 0 1
May 26 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on Sunday Oakland 7, Seattle 1 Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Santana lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Bruce rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .208 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Leake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McKay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 6 1 4 6 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Grossman lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .215 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .266 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Canha dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .224 Profar 2b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .192 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Bolt rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .143 Phegley c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .281 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 7 7 7 3 5 - Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 1 6 1 Oakland 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 X -- 7 7 0 Seattle ip h r er bb so np era Leake 6.2 3 5 5 3 4 106 4.93 Elias 1 3 2 0 0 1 30 3.55 McKay 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 6.1 5 1 1 4 4 110 3.86 Petit 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.20 Buchter 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.71 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.38