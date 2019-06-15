MLB Athletics vs Mariners Box score
Jun 15 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on Friday Seattle 9, Oakland 2 Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Smith cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .224 Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .228 Santana rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .262 Moore 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Narvaez c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .284 Beckham dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .232 Crawford ss 5 0 2 3 0 1 .288 Gordon 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .278 Williamson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .143 Gonzales p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 9 10 9 4 4 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Canha lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .254 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Profar 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .209 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brooks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 2 7 1 4 5 - Seattle 0 0 1 3 0 0 2 2 1 -- 9 10 1 Oakland 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 7 1 Seattle ip h r er bb so np era Gonzales, W (7-6) 7 7 2 1 2 3 115 4.50 Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.11 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.25 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt, L (3-3) 5.2 5 4 3 4 4 106 3.68 Wang 1.1 2 2 2 0 0 18 1.86 Brooks 2 3 3 3 0 0 36 5.74