MLB Athletics vs Mariners Box score
Jul 17 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on Wednesday Oakland 10, Seattle 2 Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 1
Jul 17 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on Wednesday Oakland 10, Seattle 2 Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294 Beckham 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Moore lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .197 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Swanson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Milone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Canha rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .254 Laureano cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .274 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Profar 2b 3 3 2 4 1 1 .217 Pinder 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .245 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Bailey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 10 10 10 4 4 - Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 8 0 Oakland 0 2 0 1 0 4 0 3 X -- 10 10 0 Seattle ip h r er bb so np era Swanson 2 2 2 2 1 2 48 8.10 Milone 4.1 5 5 5 3 2 89 3.95 Gearrin 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.28 Festa 1 3 3 3 0 0 14 5.75 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bailey 6 7 2 2 0 6 87 4.69 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.39 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.67 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.54