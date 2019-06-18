MLB Athletics vs Orioles Box score

Jun 18 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles on Monday Oakland 3, Baltimore 2 Baltimore ab r h rbi bb so avg Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Mancini rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Severino dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Ruiz 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .228 Alberto 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .312 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Cashner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yacabonis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 2 3 1 2 6 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .280 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .229 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Phegley c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Fiers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 3 5 1 3 5 - Baltimore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 3 1 Oakland 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 X -- 3 5 1 Baltimore ip h r er bb so np era Cashner, L (6-3) 6 4 3 1 1 2 97 4.48 Yacabonis 2 1 0 0 2 3 32 5.40 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Fiers, W (7-3) 6.2 3 2 0 2 4 93 4.28 Hendriks, H (6) 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.59 Treinen, S (16) 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.31