MLB Athletics vs Orioles Box score

Jun 19 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday Oakland 16, Baltimore 2 Baltimore ab r h rbi bb so avg Alberto dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Sisco c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Straily p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 4 1 1 4 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .280 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Pinder 3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Olson 1b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .236 Davis dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .242 Laureano cf 5 3 4 3 0 1 .265 Grossman lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .246 Canha lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .245 Profar 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Taylor c 4 2 1 1 0 0 .273 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Brooks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 40 16 15 15 3 6 - Baltimore 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -- 2 4 1 Oakland 0 0 1 3 0 10 2 0 X -- 16 15 1 Baltimore ip h r er bb so np era Ynoa, L (0-4) 5.1 7 6 6 1 2 94 5.65 Fry 0.1 3 4 2 0 0 20 5.16 Straily 2.1 5 6 6 2 4 55 9.82 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson, W (7-4) 7 4 2 1 1 2 98 3.68 Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 5.48