MLB Athletics vs Rangers Box score
Jul 28 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers on Sunday Oakland 6, Texas 5 Texas ab r h rbi bb so avg Choo dh 4 0 1 0 1 3 .280 Santana 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .324 Forsythe 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .284 Mazara rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .264 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .200 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .238 DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .162 Payano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Guerrieri p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 8 5 6 9 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 2 2 1 2 0 .275 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .255 Canha rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .253 Davis dh 3 0 1 1 2 0 .224 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Pinder lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .241 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Laureano cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Herrmann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Fiers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 6 10 5 8 7 - Texas 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 -- 5 8 1 Oakland 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 -- 6 10 0 Texas ip h r er bb so np era Payano 5.1 6 3 3 4 4 88 3.18 Chavez 1.2 1 1 0 1 2 31 4.48 Guerrieri 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 12 6.00 Martin 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.74 Leclerc 0.1 2 2 2 3 0 31 4.34 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Fiers 6 4 2 2 4 6 110 3.54 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.51 Soria 0.1 2 2 2 0 0 13 4.74 Hendriks 0.2 2 1 1 1 1 16 1.58 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.19