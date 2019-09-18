MLB Athletics vs Royals Box score
Sep 18 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals on Tuesday Oakland 2, Kansas City 1 Kansas City ab r h rbi bb so avg Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 McBroom rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Cuthbert 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Dini c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .186 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fillmyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 6 1 0 8 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Canha cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Brown lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .386 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Laureano rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Puk p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 2 4 2 2 7 - Kansas City 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 1 6 0 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 X -- 2 4 0 Kansas City ip h r er bb so np era López, L (4-8) 6 4 2 2 1 4 86 5.93 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 6.67 Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 0 1 27 8.24 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 5 5 1 1 0 2 66 4.00 Puk, W (2-0) 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 1.93 Soria, H (20) 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.50 Hendriks, S (23) 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.66