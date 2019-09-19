MLB Athletics vs Royals Box score
Sep 18 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals on Wednesday Oakland 1, Kansas City 0 Kansas City ab r h rbi bb so avg Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .303 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .268 Soler dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .265 O'Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Cuthbert 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Starling rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Duffy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hahn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 0 4 0 3 19 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .283 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Canha cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Profar 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .210 Bailey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 1 5 1 4 12 - Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 4 1 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 5 0 Kansas City ip h r er bb so np era Duffy 7 2 0 0 1 6 103 4.30 Barlow 1.2 0 0 0 1 3 27 4.32 Hill 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.41 McCarthy 0.2 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.94 Rosario 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.25 Hahn, L (0-1) 0.2 1 1 1 2 2 18 8.10 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bailey 7 3 0 0 1 11 95 4.55 Petit 2 0 0 0 0 4 25 2.70 Diekman 0.2 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.83 Wendelken, W (3-1) 1.1 1 0 0 2 2 25 3.66