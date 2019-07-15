MLB Athletics vs White Sox Box score
Jul 14 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox on Sunday Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Chicago White Sox ab r h rbi bb so avg García cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Jiménez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Jay lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Rondón ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .203 Sánchez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marshall p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 7 2 1 6 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .274 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Canha rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Pinder ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Laureano cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Barreto 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .138 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 3 7 3 2 9 - Chicago White Sox 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 2 7 2 Oakland 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 -- 3 7 1 Chicago White Sox ip h r er bb so np era López 6 3 1 1 2 7 93 6.06 Marshall 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 3.00 Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 7.59 Fry 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 5.04 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 6.2 7 2 2 1 3 105 3.79 Petit 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.44 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.78 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.21