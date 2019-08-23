MLB Athletics vs Yankees Box score
Aug 23 (OPTA) - Box score from Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees on Thursday Oakland 5, NY Yankees 3 NY Yankees ab r h rbi bb so avg LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .331 Judge rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .264 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Urshela dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .336 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Torres 2b 4 3 4 2 0 0 .288 Tauchman lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .299 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Tanaka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10 - Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Grossman lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .254 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Canha cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .269 Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .254 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Roark p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 5 10 5 2 6 - NY Yankees 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -- 3 8 0 Oakland 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 X -- 5 10 0 NY Yankees ip h r er bb so np era Tanaka, L (9-7) 6 8 5 5 2 5 109 4.68 Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 27 4.23 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Roark, W (8-8) 6.1 7 2 2 0 7 95 3.95 Diekman, H (23) 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.56 Trivino, H (15) 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.67 Soria, S (1) 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.94