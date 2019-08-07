MLB Cubs vs Athletics Box score
Aug 7 (OPTA) - Box score from Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics on Tuesday Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Chapman 3b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .254 Profar 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Olson 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .256 Canha cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .254 Pinder 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .249 Piscotty rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .247 Grossman lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Garneau c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Anderson p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .667 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 11 13 11 4 12 - Chicago Cubs ab r h rbi bb so avg Heyward rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .285 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Davis p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Baez ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Happ 2b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Bote ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249 Caratini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Underwood Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083 Schwarber c 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233 Totals 37 4 11 4 3 6 - Oakland 0 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -- 11 13 1 Chicago Cubs 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 -- 4 11 2 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson, W (10-7) 6 7 2 2 1 3 79 3.99 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.81 Wang 2 4 2 2 1 2 40 3.33 Chicago Cubs ip h r er bb so np era Lester, L (9-8) 4 10 11 10 3 6 94 4.46 Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 6 29 0.00 Holland 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.57 Davis 1 3 0 0 0 0 12 0.00