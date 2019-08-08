MLB Cubs vs Athletics Box score
Aug 8 (OPTA) - Box score from Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .254 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bailey p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 29 1 3 1 0 8 - Chicago Cubs ab r h rbi bb so avg Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Bote ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Bryant 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .284 Baez ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .293 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Schwarber lf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .234 Happ 2b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .320 Caratini c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .070 Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Totals 33 10 11 10 1 2 - Oakland 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 3 0 Chicago Cubs 0 0 0 5 4 0 0 1 X -- 10 11 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bailey, L (9-8) 4.2 6 7 7 1 0 73 5.54 Trivino 0.1 3 2 2 0 0 13 5.14 Buchter 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.23 Treinen 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.84 Chicago Cubs ip h r er bb so np era Quintana, W (10-7) 7 2 1 1 0 7 94 4.23 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.66 Strop 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.02