MLB Giants vs Athletics Box score
Aug 14 (OPTA) - Box score from San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Oakland 9, San Francisco 5 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .272 Grossman lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .251 Chapman 3b 4 3 2 2 0 0 .255 Olson 1b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .257 Canha cf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .252 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Joseph 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Herrmann c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Bailey p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .400 Davis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .230 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 9 15 9 2 11 - San Francisco ab r h rbi bb so avg Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .227 Yastrzemski lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .267 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Jerez p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Slater rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bergen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Totals 34 5 7 4 3 10 - Oakland 1 1 2 0 0 2 0 1 2 -- 9 15 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 -- 5 7 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bailey, W (10-8) 7 2 0 0 1 7 91 5.22 Soria 0.1 2 4 4 2 0 19 4.97 Petit, H (21) 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.64 Hendriks, S (13) 1.1 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.56 San Francisco ip h r er bb so np era Beede, L (3-7) 4 8 4 4 0 5 80 5.77 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 1.93 Bergen 1 2 2 2 0 1 24 4.74 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.86 Jerez 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.70 Gott 0.2 3 2 2 0 1 23 3.75 Suarez 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 4 7.58