MLB Indians vs Athletics Box score
May 22 (OPTA) - Box score from Cleveland Indians vs Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Oakland 7, Cleveland 2 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .267 Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Chapman 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .262 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .246 Canha dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .224 Grossman lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .220 Pinder rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Hundley c 4 1 3 2 1 0 .237 Montas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 40 7 13 7 4 7 - Cleveland ab r h rbi bb so avg Lindor ss 3 0 2 0 2 1 .296 Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Santana dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .291 Bauers 1b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .227 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Freeman lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .240 Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .151 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Otero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Olson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 2 8 2 6 10 - Oakland 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 -- 7 13 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -- 2 8 1 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Montas, W (6-2) 6 5 0 0 2 9 101 2.40 Petit 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.10 Rodney 0 2 2 2 2 0 19 9.42 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.78 Soria 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.56 Cleveland ip h r er bb so np era Rodriguez, L (1-4) 4 7 5 4 4 3 94 4.08 Otero 2 3 1 1 0 0 21 3.15 Clippard 1 2 1 1 0 3 20 3.86 Olson 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 3.29