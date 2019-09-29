MLB Mariners vs Athletics Box score
Sep 29 (OPTA) - Box score from Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics on Saturday Oakland 1, Seattle 0 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Laureano rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Canha cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Davis dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .221 Pinder lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Grossman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Brown lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Luzardo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 6 1 4 8 - Seattle ab r h rbi bb so avg Long 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Murphy c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Gordon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Santana dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Narvaez dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Broxton dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Moore ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Lopes lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Smith cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Gonzales p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Magill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 0 6 0 1 6 - Oakland 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 6 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 6 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 5 3 0 0 1 3 73 3.89 Petit 1.2 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.72 Diekman 0.1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.65 Luzardo 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.50 Seattle ip h r er bb so np era Gonzales 7 5 1 1 3 4 118 3.99 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.35 Guilbeau 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.65 Magill 0.2 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.09