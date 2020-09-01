Major League Baseball said in its statement on Tuesday that its decision was

based "out of an abundance of caution, and to allow for the continued testing

of Oakland Athletics' personnel."

MLB postponed Tuesday's and Wednesday's games in the series on Monday. The

league announced that the three-game series will be made up with a

doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 as well as another twin bill in Oakland on

Sept. 26, as opposed to the regularly schedule single game.

The A's game at Houston was postponed Sunday after an unidentified member of

the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The team did not say if it was

a player or staff member who caught the virus.

Oakland is the fifth MLB team to have at least one positive COVID-19 test

during the season, joining the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, New York

Mets and Cincinnati Reds.

--Field Level Media

