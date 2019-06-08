MLB Rangers vs Athletics Box score
Jun 8 (OPTA) - Box score from Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics on Friday Oakland 5, Texas 3 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 3 4 4 0 0 .270 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .264 Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Jun 8 (OPTA) - Box score from Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics on Friday Oakland 5, Texas 3 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 3 4 4 0 0 .270 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .264 Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .247 Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Profar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 5 10 5 1 10 - Texas ab r h rbi bb so avg DeShields cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .245 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .291 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302 Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Pence dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .287 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .165 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .146 Guzmán ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Lynn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 3 10 3 3 7 - Oakland 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 -- 5 10 2 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 -- 3 10 1 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Anderson 6.1 8 3 3 1 5 92 3.98 Petit 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.45 Treinen 1 1 0 0 2 0 25 3.16 Texas ip h r er bb so np era Lynn 6 6 2 2 1 8 104 4.39 Miller 1 2 1 0 0 1 24 9.00 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.50 Leclerc 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 5.00