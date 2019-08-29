MLB Royals vs Athletics Box score
Aug 29 (OPTA) - Box score from Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Kansas City 6, Oakland 4 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Grossman rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .253 Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Canha cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .277 Brown lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Herrmann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Joseph dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Roark p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 4 8 4 2 10 - Kansas City ab r h rbi bb so avg Merrifield 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .301 Soler dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .282 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 O'Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .177 Starling rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Junis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 6 9 5 2 5 - Oakland 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -- 4 8 0 Kansas City 0 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 X -- 6 9 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Roark 6 5 4 4 1 4 92 4.04 Treinen, L (6-5) 0 3 2 2 1 0 10 4.86 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.50 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.13 Kansas City ip h r er bb so np era Junis 6 7 4 4 1 5 99 4.93 Hill, W (2-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.71 Kennedy, S (23) 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.61