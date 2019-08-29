MLB Royals vs Athletics Box score
Aug 29 (OPTA) - Box score from Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics on Thursday Oakland 9, Kansas City 8 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277 Grossman rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Canha cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Brown lf 5 3 4 2 0 0 .368 Profar dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .214 Pinder 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Joseph 2b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .189 Phegley c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .257 Bassitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 9 14 9 2 5 - Kansas City ab r h rbi bb so avg Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .303 Soler dh 5 2 1 3 0 1 .251 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .279 Gordon lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Cuthbert 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .247 O'Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .181 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .201 Dini c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Viloria c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Sparkman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Staumont p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 8 11 8 3 9 - Oakland 1 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 -- 9 14 1 Kansas City 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 -- 8 11 1 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bassitt 4.2 6 5 3 1 1 62 3.67 Petit 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.77 Diekman 0.1 1 2 2 2 1 27 4.82 Hendriks 1.2 3 1 1 0 5 31 1.53 Kansas City ip h r er bb so np era Sparkman 4.1 9 7 7 1 1 89 5.86 Barnes 1.2 2 1 0 1 0 24 7.27 Staumont 2 1 0 0 0 4 23 3.45 Hill 0 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.05 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.85