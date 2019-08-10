MLB White Sox vs Athletics Box score
Aug 9 (OPTA) - Box score from Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics on Friday Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Canha cf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .255 Pinder lf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .251 Davis dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .228 Piscotty rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .248 Profar 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Garneau c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .244 Fiers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 7 9 7 7 7 - Chicago White Sox ab r h rbi bb so avg García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Goins 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Anderson ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .326 Skole dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Cordell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11 - Oakland 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 -- 7 9 0 Chicago White Sox 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 4 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Fiers 7 3 0 0 0 8 95 3.30 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.80 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.36 Chicago White Sox ip h r er bb so np era Detwiler 5.1 4 2 2 4 4 89 5.35 Ruiz 1.2 0 0 0 1 1 25 5.45 Fry 0 2 4 4 2 0 19 5.00 Osich 2 3 1 1 0 2 22 5.63