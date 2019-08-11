MLB White Sox vs Athletics Box score
Aug 11 (OPTA) - Box score from Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics on Saturday Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .275 Grossman lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Pinder lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .253 Canha cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .259 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224 Roark p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 2 10 0 7 7 - Chicago White Sox ab r h rbi bb so avg García lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Jay rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 Skole dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 McCann dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Goins 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Jiménez lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Castillo c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marshall p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 3 7 2 1 9 - Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -- 2 10 1 Chicago White Sox 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 X -- 3 7 1 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Roark 6.2 6 3 2 0 7 101 4.06 Petit 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.54 Buchter 0.1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3.19 Hendriks 0.2 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.62 Chicago White Sox ip h r er bb so np era López 6.1 6 0 0 3 3 106 5.16 Marshall 0.1 0 0 0 2 1 15 2.20 Bummer 1.1 2 0 0 0 0 27 1.57 Colomé 1 2 2 0 2 3 31 2.38