MLB Yankees vs Athletics Box score

Aug 31 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics on Saturday NY Yankees 4, Oakland 3 Oakland ab r h rbi bb so avg Semien ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .252 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .260 Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 2 1 .269 Canha cf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Brown lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .440 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Profar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Bailey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 3 8 3 10 11 - NY Yankees ab r h rbi bb so avg LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .333 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .281 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Sánchez c 3 2 2 2 0 0 .235 Maybin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .277 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 German p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 4 6 4 1 15 - Oakland 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 3 8 0 NY Yankees 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 -- 4 6 0 Oakland ip h r er bb so np era Bailey 5.2 4 2 2 1 9 99 4.96 Treinen 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.66 Soria 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 4.84 Trivino 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 5.21 NY Yankees ip h r er bb so np era German 5 4 2 2 3 5 90 4.00 Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.87 Ottavino 0.2 2 1 1 1 0 22 1.72 Kahnle 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.17 Britton 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.15 Green 0.1 0 0 0 2 1 20 5.00 Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.22 Gearrin 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 4.08