Mo Farah cracked the one-hour world record at the Brussels Diamond League in his first track race since 2017.

The four-time Olympic champion ran 21,330m - just over 53 laps - in 60 minutes to break Haile Gebrselassie’s mark from 2007 by 45 metres.

"I'm very happy to break the world record today. What an amazing way to do it and to show people what is possible," said Farah, who pulled clear from Belgium's Bashir Abdi in the final minute to win.

"I feel tired but it's nice to break a world record."

It was Farah's first outdoor world record of a glittering career, and he marked it by running for an extra 20 seconds after failing to realise the race had ended.

The 37-year-old switched to road running after the 2017 World Championships in London but returned to the track ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where he is expected to defend his 10,000m title next summer.

Earlier, Sifan Hassan smashed the women’s world record by over a lap when she ran 18,930m.

"An hour is long, it takes a lot of concentration and focus," said Hassan, who eclipsed Ethiopian Dire Tune's mark from 2008.

"After the first half, I found my rhythm. I'm really happy with this record".

