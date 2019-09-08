The four-time Olympic champion finished the 13.1 mile course in 59 minutes and six seconds.

Farah, who confirmed he will be running the Olympic marathon in Tokyo, edged past Tamirat Tola in the final mile.

The reigning London Marathon champion Bridgit Kosgei beat the women's course record in one hour, four minutes and 28 seconds.

57,000 runners registered for the 13.1 mile event, which stretches from Newcastle to South Shields.

Lionesses stars Steph Houghton and Jill Scott, along with England and Durham cricketer Mark Wood, were some of the familiar faces to take part in the race.