Mo Farah claimed success at the men’s Big Half in London on Sunday morning and it was also a fine day for Eilish McColgan, who set a course record to win the women's race.

Farah crossed the line in one hour one minute 49 seconds after surging clear of a group of four after about 50 minutes to take a comfortable win. Jack Rowe was second and 2021 winner Jake Smith took third.

Ad

Athletics Sir Mo Farah: I was illegally trafficked to the UK, my real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin 11/07/2022 AT 21:45

Victory is perfect preparation for October's London Marathon, where he is competing for the first time since 2019, having been a pacemaker at the elite-only event in 2020.

Meanwhile, McColgan won in 1:07:35 to smash the previous course record of 1:09:51.

After a superb season for the 31-year-old, including Commonwealth Games gold at 10,000m, McColgan came into the race in confident mood and she was never troubled by her competitors.

David Weir set a course record to win the men's wheelchair race set with a time of 47:18, while Eden Rainbow-Cooper equalled the women's record of 56:39.

Tokyo 2020 Is Mo Farah running at the Tokyo Olympics? Why is Team GB star missing from the 10,000m final? 30/07/2021 AT 09:22