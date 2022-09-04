Mo Farah claimed success at the men’s Big Half in London on Sunday morning and it was also a fine day for Eilish McColgan, who set a course record to win the women's race.
Farah crossed the line in one hour one minute 49 seconds after surging clear of a group of four after about 50 minutes to take a comfortable win. Jack Rowe was second and 2021 winner Jake Smith took third.
It was the four-time Olympic gold medallist’s first race since revealing that he was trafficked into the UK as a child.
Victory is perfect preparation for October's London Marathon, where he is competing for the first time since 2019, having been a pacemaker at the elite-only event in 2020.
Meanwhile, McColgan won in 1:07:35 to smash the previous course record of 1:09:51.
After a superb season for the 31-year-old, including Commonwealth Games gold at 10,000m, McColgan came into the race in confident mood and she was never troubled by her competitors.
David Weir set a course record to win the men's wheelchair race set with a time of 47:18, while Eden Rainbow-Cooper equalled the women's record of 56:39.
