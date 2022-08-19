Molly Caudery admits she could have given more despite claiming a solid seventh-place finish at the European Championships.

The Redruth pole vaulter, 22, cleared the bar at the second highest height of her career as a leap of 4.55m hauled her ahead of British teammate Sophie Cook.

But it was not enough for a medal as flying Finn Wilma Murto grabbed gold ahead of Greek star Aikaterini Stefanidi and Slovenian Tina Sutej.

Caudery's personal best stands at 4.60m and she was frustrated not to eclipse that height after missing 4.65m on three occasions.

She said: "I would be lying if I didn't say I wasn't a little bit disappointed.

"I have three runs through on my final height.

"But I can't complain with the height - I think that might be the second highest I've ever jumped.

"It's been a very long season.

"I was very exhausted by the end of it - just going at a PB height.

"We've got a few things to work on - technically I was really happy with my jumps today but I've now got the winter to just go back, take account of what happened and sort through a few things."

Caudery cruised through qualifying as a rock-solid jump of 4.50m booked her place in Wednesday's final under the lights.

She improved on that effort by 5cm but was unable to propel herself onto the podium as Murto, 24, cleared a brilliant 4.85m and Stefanidi and Sutej leapt 4.75m.

Athletics is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships in Munich this week and fans flocked to the Olympic Stadium to get a taste of the action.

Both Caudery and Cook, who finished ninth, loved being a part of it and admit sparkling in front of a pole vault-hooked crowd is an experience they will never forget.

"I came in the top eight so it was a great, great experience out there," said Caudery.

"I really enjoyed it."

Cook added: "It was amazing.

"It was an amazing atmosphere, an amazing experience and I'm really happy with how I performed. It was great.

"It was incredible - the crowd were really on board with watching pole vault and it was great."

