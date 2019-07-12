Muir and Weightman star at Monaco Diamond League

European 1500m champion Muir set a time of one minute 58.42 seconds as she finished third while Weightman was second in the women's mile in 4:17.60, behind a new world record time of 4:12.33 by Sifan Hussan.

"Getting out that first 200 is tough against girls that quick," said Muir, after only her third race over two laps this season.

"I'm very happy with the PB. It's been a while since I have run one and it's always going to be hard, going up against these girls! I feel like I'm in a PB shape for the 1500m."

Weightman expressed delight with race too, as she looks towards the World Championships later this year, where she'll seek to improve on her sixth place at London 2017.

She said: "I'm absolutely delighted - to run 4:17 is a big PB and I'm over the moon for Sifan to break the world record - she's an amazing athlete - it's a special moment to share this with her!"

Fellow Brit Charlie Grice also made a huge statement ahead of next week's Anniversary Games as he set a new personal best and became the fourth fastest British man of all-time in the 1500m, finishing fourth in 3:30.62.

Grice finished behind Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Ugandan Ronald Musagala as the Brit beat fellow Brighton Phoenix athlete Steve Ovett's personal best to now sit behind only Mo Farah, Steve Cram and Seb Coe on Britain’s all-time list.

Elsewhere, Lynsey Sharp finished one place behind Muir in fourth with a season's best 1:58.76 in the women's 800m while Jake Wightman set a season's best 1:45.08 to finish eighth in the men's 800m and Melissa Courtney was also 12th in the women's mile with a season's best 4:27.76.

Sportsbeat 2019