Muir cruises to 1500m win at Anniversary Games

The Brit was too much for German Konstanze Klosterhalfen as she ran a blisteringly quick 57-second final lap to win in a time of three minutes 58.25 seconds.

Fellow Brits Sarah McDonald and Jemma Reekie also impressed in sixth and seventh in personal best times of 4:00.46 and 4:02.09 respectively.

"It may have looked easy, but it wasn't," Muir said.

"I didn't realise I ran a 57-second last lap and I'm so so happy about that. The girls are really strong and I know that my advantage is in that kick, so I just sat in there and tried to take it easy. It was all about winning today and I did that.

"London is a really fast track and it's always a great atmosphere. The conditions are usually pretty good - it was a little bit windy today, but the whole vibe of the place is really special and it makes athletes raise their game.

"There's huge strength in depth of the fields here, so you can run a world lead at one event and then someone else will do it at the next. It really helps keep pushing you on. It's great to have so much competition. My goal now is to win a medal in Doha."

There was also victory for double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock in the T44-47-64 100m.

The 26-year-old posted a season's best 10.70 seconds and, despite a sluggish start, finished comfortably ahead of fellow Brit Ola Abidogun in second.

He said: "It was fine in this race – other people are running fast this year and this wasn't that quick.

"Training has been going really well, but my start was atrocious.

"I'm going to get told off by both of my coaches for that – I don't look forward to that conversation."

Earlier, Rio 2016 silver medallist Kare Adenegan claimed a season's best of her own, finishing the women's T33-34 100m in 17.91s to lead home an all-British field.

The 18-year-old set a world record time of 16.80s on the same stage last year, and while her time was some way off that mark, she believes she is in good shape at this early point in the season.

"I'm happy with that," she said. "It's a season's best and I know things are going in the right direction.

"It's only my third 100m event of the season, so there's a lot more to come.

"I've had time off and it takes a while to get back to that level, but there's a lot of time before the World Championships so I'm feeling optimistic.

"It's just about getting back into that world-record shape and to where I was last year."

Elsewhere, Zharnel Hughes was narrowly beaten into second in the men's 100m, finishing behind South African Akani Simbine in a time of 9.95 second.

Compatriot Adam Gemili finished sixth while James Ellington got one of the ovations of the day as he made his comeback to athletics in the 100m heats, competing in his first 100m race since a motorbike accident in 2017.

In the day's other action, Great Britain were pipped by Jamaica in the women's 4x100m relay with the quartet of Ashleigh Nelson, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita running 42.30 to finish second.

Meanwhile, Laviai Nielsen clocked a personal best time as she came third in the women's 400m. The 23-year-old from London broke 51 seconds for the first time as she clocked 50.83 behind Jamaican Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson and compatriot Stephenie Ann McPherson.

There were also third place finishes for Holly Bradshaw in the women's pole vault, jumping 4.65m to come behind winner Anzhelika Sidorova and Greek Katerina Stefanidi, and Beth Dobbin in the women’s 200m, running a personal best 22.50 to finish behind Jamaican double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

In the men's 5000m Andrew Butchart also managed to register a new personal best, clocking 13:06.21 to come fifth.

Sportsbeat 2019