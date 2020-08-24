Muir revels in stunning world lead performance at Diamond League Stockholm

Laura Muir toasted an 'amazing' performance after battling gale-force winds to run the fastest women's 1500m time of the year at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

The Scot beat Dame Kelly Holmes' British record in the women's 1000m in Monaco last week and followed that up with a stunning display in Sweden, stopping the clock in 3:57.86 to lead home a British one-two-three.

Laura Weightman finished second and Melissa Courtney-Bryant came third but it was 2018 European champion Muir who stole the show, extending her imperious record since athletics returned to win in splendid isolation.

Muir was one of four British winners at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium and revelled in her world lead heroics against a challenging field.

"It was such amazing result - it was a tough field there today, so I thought to come away with the win would be a tough task," the 27-year-old said.

"But I was just so focused that last lap and trying to be so strong. I didn't know what was going on behind me but I saw Laura and Melissa come second and third, and Melissa with a PB, so it's fantastic.

"I just worked myself on the last lap and I was really happy with how strong I was. It was really windy, but it went really well, so I'm very happy with it!"

Courtney-Bryant crossed the line in a time of 4:01.81 to complete a memorable personal best, while Weightman ran a season's best of 4:01.62 to finish second.

Muir's win capped a memorable day for the British contingent in Scandinavia, as Holly Bradshaw, Adam Gemili and Jemma Reekie also scooped victories in the pole vault, men's 200m and women's 800m respectively.

Gemili finished fourth in Monaco last week but improved on that performance in style, beating home favourite Felix Svensson with a time of 20.61s.

Gemili missed out on a medal at the 2016 Olympic Games by three thousandths of a second but was thrilled with his performance after a difficult few months in lockdown.

"Today was about getting the win and having some fun. I wasn't too worried about how fast I ran, but I'm just happy to get the win," the 26-year-old said.

"It's been tough - I haven't really been able to train at all so I'm lacking a lot of speed and endurance. It's been really tough but I had to get competitive, do a few races and then go back in the winter and get ready for next year."

Muir's training partner and close friend Reekie also sparkled under the Swedish sun, delivering an unerring performance in the 800m to beat the USA's Raevyn Rogers by 1.34s.

Rogers ran a season's best time but could do nothing to haul in the Scottish star, as fellow British runner Alexandra Bell finished fifth.

Reekie prepared for the race by watching Muir and Gemili reign supreme and admitted to feeling the weight of expectation as she took to the line.

"It was amazing - I'd seen my training partner and friend Laura smash the 1500m and Adam smash the 200m, and I was like, 'We've got to keep the bread rolling!'" Reekie, 22, laughed.

"I'm really happy - it's my first big win and I'm really excited. I'm really pleased and I've had a great time."

Bradshaw was another jubilant Brit at the second Diamond League meet since lockdown after toppling Swedish star Angelica Bengtsson in the women's pole vault.

The 28-year-old propelled herself over the bar at 4.69m in an impressive display, capturing the form that saw her claim bronze at the 2018 European Championships to scoop Britain's fourth win of the day.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was also in action and finished sixth in both the women's 100m hurdles and long jump, while Laviai Nielsen delivered a brilliant performance to finish second in the women's 400m.

Nielsen stopped the clock in 52.16s to complete a season's best time, losing only to the USA's Wadeline Jonathas, while fellow British athlete Jessie Knight finished fourth.

"Trying to stay motivated [was the biggest challenge for me as an athlete] - it was really hard for me with the Olympics being postponed and the Europeans being cancelled, so it was difficult to know what to look forward to and train for," Nielsen, 24, said.

"In the last four weeks we've had to quickly get back into race shape so that's been the biggest challenge, but I've also really enjoyed the break. I've had good fun and am really enjoying it."

Max Burgin finished sixth in the men's 800m, while Abigail Irozuru and Shara Proctor finished fifth and ninth in the women's long jump as they competed alongside world heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson.

Eilish McColgan finished eighth in the women's 1500m behind Muir, Weightman and Courtney-Bryant, Richard Kilty was sixth in the men's 200m and Rabah Yousif finished fourth in the men's 400m.

Elsewhere, Neil Gourley and Charlie Da'Vall Grice finished eighth and 11th in the men's 1500m. Sportsbeat 2020

