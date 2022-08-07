Scotland's Laura Muir won the 1500 metres at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday evening to secure her first major world gold medal.
The 29-year-old, who won bronze after finishing third in the 800 metres on Saturday, saw off the competition in a blistering time of 4:02.75, with Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell taking silver and bronze respectively. Her team-mate Jemma Reekie narrowly missed out on a medal.
“This meant a lot to me, running here,” she told BBC Sport afterwards.
“It’s so nice to come here and not just get one but two [medals]. It’s such a competitive field and these girls are fast, so yeah, it means a lot.”
It was a dominant performance from Muir, who attacked early with 500m to go and although she didn’t look entirely comfortable, still finished over two seconds ahead of Mageean.
It was a relaxed start from Muir as she hung at the back to begin with, but moved into third after two minutes before making her move going into the final lap.
The victory brings Scotland’s total medal tally to 47, three more than the previous away Games best and only six short of their home Games in 2014.
