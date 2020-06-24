New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

June 24 (Reuters) - The New York City Marathon originally scheduled to be held on Nov.

1 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said on Thursday.

The New York Road Runners, in partnership with the mayor's office, said the decision to cancel the event was made due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

