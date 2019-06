Newcomer Federowicz helps Rangers defeat Athletics

A's right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-1, 3.42 ERA) and Rangers righty Adrian

Sampson (4-3, 4.14) were scheduled to duel in the nightcap.

Nomar Mazara drove in three runs, two with a homer, and Asdrubal Cabrera had a

two-run single for the Rangers, who were beaten 5-3 by the A's in the opener

of the four-game series on Friday night.

Texas wasted little time jumping on A's right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-1),

taking a 3-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Mazara before Cabrera's

two-RBI single.

Blackburn had been promoted from Triple-A to make the double-header start.

Mazara's homer, his ninth of the season, made it 5-0 in the third.

Blackburn handed the ball off to the Oakland bullpen after three innings,

having allowed five runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Oakland closed within 5-4 against Rangers left-hander Joe Palumbo in the

fourth. Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, and Josh

Phegley smacked a pinch-hit, two-run double to get the A's within one.

Palumbo, called up from Double-A earlier in the day, was pulled after four

innings. He was charged with four runs on six hits. He struck out four and did

not walk a batter.

After Elvis Andrus gave the Rangers a two-run advantage with an RBI double in

the bottom of the fourth, the Rangers took command against A's reliever Ryan

Dull in the fifth.

A throwing error by Olson produced Texas' first run of the fifth and put two

runners on base for Federowicz, who unloaded on his three-run blast to make it

a 10-4 game.

Acquired Friday from Cleveland, Federowicz's homer was his first of the season

and just the ninth in his eight-year major league career.

Phegley completed a three-RBI day off the bench with a solo homer, his eighth

of the season, to wrap up the game's scoring in the seventh.

Andrus finished with three hits, while Mazara, Cabrera and Federowicz had two

apiece for the Rangers, who out-hit the A's 11-9.

Jeffrey Springs (4-1) was credited with the win after pitching three innings

of one-run relief.

Phegley and Marcus Semien, hero of Friday's win with a ninth-inning homer, had

two hits each for the A's.

