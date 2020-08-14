No compromises from Gemili on Tokyo 2020 target

Just 0.05 seconds separated Adam Gemili from a first individual global medal in 2019 and he's doubling down on reaching the Olympic podium in 2021.

Gemili has a chequered history in photo finishes and missed out on bronze at the Rio Olympics by three-thousandths of a second.

The sprinter rebooted in 2019 - fuelled by those who labelled him a 'relay runner' - to become British champion over 200m but a world gong again eluded his grasp.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the 26-year-old outlined his drive to make amends at the postponed Games in Tokyo.

"I can definitely mix it with the best in the world," he told BBC Sport.

"If I run my own race to the best of my ability, there is no reason that I can't medal at the Olympic Games.

"Every single championships that I have been to, bar London 2012 when I was 18, I have made the final and been competitive.

"I finished fifth in the Worlds in Moscow in 2013, I won the Europeans in 2014, in Rio and then Doha I was fourth.

"Initially I was pretty gutted in Doha. It hurt and it was pretty hard to take. But it gives me confidence going into next season. I believe in myself and it reminded people who had forgotten I could run like that."

Gemili has been based in Florida at Rana Reider's Tumbleweed Track Club since 2017, in a training group with Christian Taylor, Nia Ali and Andre De Grasse.

